Diego Llorente eyes 'last step' with Spain as Leeds United duo await Sunday night showdown

Whites centre-back Llorente and United's record signing Rodrigo are both part of Luis Enrique's Spain squad ahead of Sunday night's World Cup qualifier against Sweden in Seville (kick-off 7.45pm).

Llorente was called back into the squad following an injury to Manchester City's Eric Garcia, shortly after Rodrigo had been handed his first call up in just over a year.

Llorente was not involved in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Greece in Athens in which Rodrigo was brought on for the final 33 minutes, replacing Espanyol's Raul de Tomas.

ONE LAST PUSH: For the Spain squad which now includes Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente, above, once again. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Pablo Sarabia's first-half penalty gave Enrique's side a 1-0 victory which put Spain top of the group and one point ahead of second-placed Sweden ahead of tonight's showdown in Seville, the last game for both sides in the group.

Sweden had been top of the group but Thursday's shock 2-0 loss in Georgia dropped them to second place.

A draw or victory against the Swedes would now seal Spain's direct qualification for Qatar and Llorente has taken to social media ahead of the clash, showing pictures of his side training together with the message: "The last step. Let's go for it all!"

