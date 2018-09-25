Did Leeds United really 'cheat' against Birmingham City?

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon - but did they 'cheat' by attempting to introduce a multi-ball system during the game?

United fell to their first defeat of the Championship season as an eight game unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Garry Monk's Blues.

Leeds United lost to Birmingham City 2-1.

Birmingham, who scored twice in the opening half, frustrated the hosts with a number of tactics which saw several players booked for time-wasting as they attempted to disrupt the Whites flow.

United responded, according to a West Midlands Sport commentator, by introducing a multi-ball system in the second half of the game.

Here's what one BBC commentator said, report Birmingham Live: "Leeds did try to cheat by introducing a multi-ball system at half-time which wasn't used in the first half.

"The first time they did it the fourth official was on it and got the balls back in straight away.

"You're not allowed to change during the course of the game."

It appears that fourth official Simeon Lucas put a stop to any implementation of the system during the fixture at Elland Road but according to EFL rules multi-ball systems cannot be used in league games regardless.

Section 5, rule 33.20, states in the official rule handbook, "Multiple Balls. No Club shall be entitled to utilise a ‘multiple ball’ system in any League Match."