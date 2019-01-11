Derby County winger searching for Leeds United revenge at Elland Road

Derby County winger Duane Holmes is targeting three points on Friday night as Frank Lampard's side go in search of Elland Road revenge.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture last August at Pride Park as they produced on of their best away performances of the season.

Derby County winger Duane Holmes.

The Championship clash was Lampard's first home game in charge of the Rams but he was left humbled by the Argentine following United's emphatic victory.

Holmes, who wasn't in the squad that day having recently sealed a permanent move from Scunthorpe United, admits that Derby are looking to put that result right in LS11 on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old told the Derby Telegraph: "It wasn't pretty viewing when we played Leeds at our place but we're full of confidence and I feel we can go there and get a result.

"It's a big game against Leeds and one we're hoping to win."

The Whites have carried through the momentum Bielsa built in the opening stages of the campaign as they sit top of the league standings.

Leeds though have lost their last three games in all competition but Holmes admits the Rams cannot underestimate the table-toppers.

"They look like a completely different team and are playing some really good stuff," Holmes added.

"On our day, I feel like we can beat anyone, so we're looking forward to it.

"It will be nice to go there. I grew up playing for Huddersfield, so it would be nice to get one over on Leeds!"