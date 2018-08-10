Derby County v Leeds United: Five previous meetings at Pride Park

Have your say

Leeds United play their second game of the 2018/19 season away at Derby County on Saturday evening, as they look to continue their winning start to the new Sky Bet Championship season.

It has been three years since Leeds have beaten Derby away from home, so the Whites will be looking to break this away spell with a victory over Frank Lampard's Rams.

Leading up to Saturday's fixture, we analyse the last five meetings between the two teams at Pride Park Stadium.

Derby County 2 Leeds United 2 (Championship) – Wednesday, February 21, 2018

United's Pierre-Michel Lassoga gave the Whites the lead after 34 minutes, but an equaliser came for Derby just seconds before the interval, through Andreas Weimann.

Leeds regained the lead in the second half, following an Gjanni Alioski finish, but the Rams were able to snatch a late goal through Kasey Palmer.

Derby County 1 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Saturday, October 15, 2016

This match marked Steve McClaren's first game in charge of Derby in over 17 months, as he looked to begin with a victory.

The visitors were not short of chances, as both Kyle Bartley and Marcus Antonsson had efforts hit the woodwork.

But the match winner came in the form of Scotland international, Johnny Russell. This defeat left Leeds United 13th in the table.

Derby County 1 Leeds United 2 (Championship) – Saturday, August 29, 2015

Ahead of this game, both teams had drawn their last four previous games.

United took the lead minutes before the end of the first half through Tom Adeyemi's first goal for the club.

Shortly after the break, Chris Martin made the scoreline 1-1. Chris Wood's late 20-yard strike then grabbed the win for Leeds United.

Derby County 2 Leeds United 0 (Championship) – Tuesday, December 30, 2014

This win over Leeds United took Derby up to third place and three points behind top spot.

It took County 41 minutes to break the deadlock. Alex Mowatt's own goal gave them the lead.

Derby doubled their lead two minutes after the break. Jake Buxton headed in Jeff Hendrick's free-kick. This defeat left Leeds in 20th position, one point above the relegation zone.

Derby County 3 Leeds United 1 (Championship) – Saturday, October 5, 2013

This match produced a 10th successive victory for Derby against Leeds and a first win for new manager, Steve McClaren.

Chris Martin handed Derby a 1-0 lead within 20 minutes, and Johnny Russell made it 2-0 minutes later.

Leeds pulled a goal back, following a headed goal by Jason Pearce. But Will Hughes sealed the victory for Derby in the 78th minute with a goal that made it 3-1.