Derby County v Leeds United: Everything you need to know about Frank Lampard's Rams

Who are the key players to watch? Who have been the key arrivals so far? We take a closer look at Derby County ahead of Saturday evenings clash at Pride Park with Leeds United.

Three players to watch...

Tom Lawrence - Following his move from Ipswich Town in 2017, it took Lawrence until November to get his first goal, but his form consistently improved after that. The former Manchester United man was praised for his creativity, as he created more chances than any other Derby County player. He managed to bag six goals and five assists in his first season. His previous spell at Ipswich was the reason why the Rams were so keen to sign the 24-year-old. Lawrence scored 11 times for Town, whilst he also provided 11 assists. The winger is grabbing a lot of attention recently, following his last minute header which gave Derby three points in their opening game of the 2018/19 campaign at Reading. Lawrence has never scored when playing against Leeds United in the league.

Richard Keogh – Keogh has been a pivotal part of Derby's career since the summer of 2012. His consistency last season meant that he played a key role in all of the Rams 20 clean sheets. Keogh joined Derby from Coventry City in 2012. Since joining, he has won Derby's player of the year award twice and achieved three play-off finishes. Keogh has scored once against Leeds in the league in the 2009/10 season.

Fikayo Tomori – Tomori has recently joined Derby County on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old has been praised for his wealth of experience, both at senior and youth level. He will be well known to Frank Lampard, having been with him at Chelsea since under-eight level. The defender was first loaned out from Chelsea in 2017 to Brighton and Hove Albion. He would play for Brighton nine times, before again being loaned out to Hull City. His 25 appearances at Hull showcased his maturity and talent, which led to the Rams being interested in him.

The manager...

Frank Lampard was appointed as the new Derby County manager over the summer, which sees him take up his first managerial role since retiring as a player.

Following his opening win of the season against Reading last week, Lampard said: “This victory is right up there with what I've done in my career.

“I don't want to get carried away as I know it won’t be like this every week, but in terms of that moment, it was fantastic.”

Last meeting...

The last time these two sides met was at the Pride Park Stadium last season, where the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Derby's goals came from Andreas Weimann and Kasey Palmer and Leeds goals were scored by Pierre-Michel Lasogga and Gjanni Alioski.

Derby County arrivals...

George Evans (Reading), Florian Jozefzoon (Brentford), Jack Marriott (Peterborough United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea). Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich), Scott Malone (Huddersfield), Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe United).

Derby County departures...

Darren Bent (Unassigned), Jason Shackell (Lincoln City), Andreas Weimann (Bristol City). Jamie Hanson (Oxford United)