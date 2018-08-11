Derby County v Leeds United: Bielsa plays down Whites promotion bid following Pride Park rout

Marcelo Bielsa again played down talk of Leeds United’s promotion chances after watching his side tear apart Frank Lampard’s Derby County tonight.

Leeds ruined the first home game of Lampard’s managerial career with a majestic 4-1 win at Pride Park, scoring twice in both halves to register the club’s first competitive away win since Boxing Day.

Mateusz Klich’s second goal in two games set up victory after just five minutes and despite Derby winger Tom Lawrence equalising with a blistering free-kick, a classy brace from Kemar Roofe and a header from Gjanni Alioski wrapped up victory inside 65 minutes.

The result followed on from United’s comprehensive win over Stoke City on the first weekend of the Championship season and Bielsa, the former Marseille and Athletic Bilbao boss, is delivering rapidly on the promise of open, attacking football.

But despite Leeds producing the most impressive of starts to the Championship term, the 63-year-old refused to get involved in discussions about their potential.

“What is more important to me is being able to repeat this type of performance,” Bielsa said. “To be enthusiastic, you need more time than just two games.

“If you see the rankings after 23 games or after 46 games, you will see differences that invite you to think that any premature analysis is not good.

“What happened in the games so far don't mark anything definite. It's too early to draw conclusions. In each game we will have to prove ourselves again. This is a competition where you have to show regularity. It's important to bear this in mind.

“I always think about the continuity of a performance. This is the most important thing. In any competition you have ups and you have downs.”

Bielsa, however, admitted that the display at Derby had exceeded the performance produced against Stoke, who fell to a 3-1 defeat at Elland Road last Sunday.

“It was less difficult for us to find balls to attack with,” he said. “The performance of some players, some offensive players, lasted for more time.

“In the first half we had moments of instability. We could point out this aspect as one to correct. Derby County have good players and a head coach who will allow the team to play an important role during the Championship.”

Lampard, the former Chelsea and England midfielder, took on his first coaching job at Pride Park and he held his hands up at the end of a sorry defeat which soured his maiden home fixture.

“It was tough,” Lampard said. “We were well beaten by the better team on the day. There was more energy in them without the ball and with the ball.

“There were a lot of lessons for us. To be fair, Leeds have come to our place and looked more confident than us. They played very well.”