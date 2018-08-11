Derby County v Leeds United: Bielsa names unchanged side with Shackleton on bench

Have your say

MARCELO Bielsa named an unchanged line-up as Leeds United looked to ruin Frank Lampard’s first home game as Derby County manager with a victory at Pride Park.

Bielsa delivered on his pre-match promise to leave untouched the team who outplayed Stoke City last weekend, retaining Kemar Roofe up front and leaving Patrick Bamford on the bench.

Sweden international Pontus Jansson was amongst the substitutes again and Bielsa’s bench included young midfielder Jamie Shackleton after Stuart Dallas was lost to a minor quad muscle injury this week.

Adam Forshaw was part of the travelling party but missed out again with a foot problem and is not expected to feature until after the international break.

Lampard, whose squad began their campaign with a 2-1 win at Reading, handed new signing Martyn Waghorn a full debut following the striker’s midweek arrival from Ipswich Town.

Experienced defender Curtis Davies was absent through injury, bringing Fikayo Tomori into the centre of County’s backline.

Derby County: Carson, Wisdom, Keogh, Tomori, Lowe, Ledley, Bryson, Mount, Wilson, Lawrence, Waghorn. Subs: Roos, Forsyth, Pearce, Johnson, Jozefzoon, Bennett, Marriott.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Klich, Saiz, Aloski, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Baker, Jansson, Bamford, Roberts, Harrison, Shackleton.

Referee: Peter Bankes