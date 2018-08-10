Derby County v Leeds United: Bielsa hails 'special talent' Saiz ahead of fresh Rams-raid

SAMU Saiz has been hailed as a "special player" with an "enthusiastic" attitude by Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa as the Spaniard looks to inflict more problems on Derby County.

Saiz enjoyed a superb first half of last season following his summer 2017 switch from Huesca with the Spaniard netting nine goals in his first 19 games as he regularly excelled for the Whites.

But the no 10's campaign then take a major downturn in January when the playmaker was sent off for spitting at Robbie Willmott towards the end of a 2-1 loss at Newport County in the FA Cup third round.

Saiz was subsequently handed a six-game ban and failed to recapture his form upon returning though the 27-year-old initially impressed on his comeback game in February against Saturday's hosts Derby.

Saiz started that game on the bench but immediately provided Leeds with an extra spark upon being introduced ten minutes after the break as part of a game in which United were heading for a 2-1 victory after Saiz set up Gjanni Alioski to score until Derby's Kasey Palmer equalised at the death.

Six months later, a seemingly rejuvenated Saiz will be out to cause more mayhem at Pride Park on Saturday evening with the Spaniard excelling against Stoke in United's opening weekend 3-1 victory at Elland Road in which Saiz set up the opening goal for Mateusz Klich.

Head coach Bielsa has already admitted he is likely to set up with the same side that faced the Potters at Pride Park and the Argentinian admits he is a big fan of the talents of Saiz.

"He’s a player that can create a lack of balance for the rival," said Bielsa.

"He’s a creative player. He has the capacity to find solutions by himself and this makes him a special player.

"We saw during the game on Sunday that he is a special player."

Asked what he had made to Saiz's attitude since coming to the club, Bielsa said: "A very good one. I saw that he was very enthusiastic and very confident. And confident in his skills."