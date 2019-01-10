Derby County boss Frank Lampard casts verdict on Leeds United clash

Derby County head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that he's looking forward to a "tough" Championship clash with Leeds United on Friday evening.

The Rams make the trip to Elland Road having won just once in their last six Championship fixtures but hold onto the final play-off spot in the league table.

Lampard, who oversaw a heavy 4-1 defeat to Leeds in August, says he cannot wait for the clash believing the Whites will provide a stern test for his Derby team.

"I’m looking forward to it. It’s a tough match," Lampard said.

“They played very well and beat us at Pride Park. But I feel we’ve improved a lot since then. They have done very well and the league table doesn’t lie.

“It’s a big test for us but we need to believe in ourselves. If we can claw back some points on the likes of Leeds, then great.”

The 40-year-old also played down Leeds United's recent form following three consecutive defeats in all competitions: "We know what a good team they are and we are not really thinking about form.

"If we bring our best game, we can give anyone a good game in this league.”