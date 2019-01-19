Derby County analyst job spotted nine days after Leeds United Spygate storm

A job advert to become an analyst for Derby County has surfaced amidst the fallout from Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa's Spygate saga.

The advert, which appears on the official club website, is advertised as looking for "an experienced Data Integration Architect to join our Data and Football Analysis Teams".

We're sure the irony won't be lost on many Leeds United fans following recent events.

Nine days ago the Rams were made aware of a 'suspicious' individual outside of the training ground in the build-up to their trip to Elland Road just over 24 hours later.

Bielsa later admitted that it was in fact the Whites who had sent the person to watch a Rams training session ahead of the 2-0 victory in LS11.

The Argentine, following widespread criticism, decided to host an impromptu media briefing on Wednesday evening to outline the reasons as to why in doing so he gained no clear advantage and reiterated his belief that it failed to break any rules in place.

There's no indication as to when the job advert appeared on the Rams website but the timing, as ever, couldn't have been better.

The EFL and FA investigations in the 'Spygate' matter are ongoing.

Click to view the hilarious job advert here in full.