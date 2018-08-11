Derby County 1 Leeds United 4: Rampant Whites now favourites to win the division

MARCELO BIELSA'S Leeds United are the new bookmakers' favourites to win the Championship following the club's hugely impressive victories against Stoke City and Derby County.

United's odds were slashed to around 7-1 following the opening weekend 3-1 success against summer title favourites Stoke with Leeds becoming joint second favourites after that display alongside Middlesbrough.

But United's performance in Saturday evening's 4-1 triumph at Frank Lampard's Derby has seen the Whites move to the front of the market across the board with Leeds no bigger than 5-1 and as short as 9-2.

Middlesbrough are now second favourites at around 7-1 with Stoke out to 8s and Aston Villa into 10s, along with West Brom and Nottingham Forest.

Swansea are next at 11s followed by Brentford at 12s with Derby out to 18-1 following their hammering at the hands of the Whites.