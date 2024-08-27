Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United say the season-long loan signing of Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur is a reward for their 'patient' summer transfer window strategy.

The Whites have made the 25-year-old the first of what they hope will be at least a trio of signings in the final week of the window before Friday night's deadline, and claim they warded off interest in the attacker from European top-flight sides.

Leeds' summer recruitment drive has been, to date, a slow build. A full month passed between the £5m transfer of Jayden Bogle and last week's £10m capture of Largie Ramazani from UD Almería. But Leeds insist their plan has been to wait for the right calibre of player to become available at the end of the window, to complete Daniel Farke's squad.

A club statement said: "Leeds United are pleased to announce the arrival of Manor Solomon from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The 25-year-old moves to Elland Road from North London, joining the Whites on a season-long loan deal. Beating off competition from a number of top-flight sides across Europe for his signature, the deliberate strategy of remaining patient in the transfer window has paid dividends, with the club able to act quickly to secure the services of a player who only became available in recent days."

Leeds have described Solomon, an Israeli international, as a 'tricky attacker who can play through the middle or on the wing,' and he is expected to be one of Farke's options for the number 10 role, along with Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson. But the Whites' interest in Roland Sallai, a starter for Hungary at EURO 2024, remains and they could still attempt to prise him from SC Freiburg this week. Sallai has more experience of playing through the middle in attacking midfield, but like Solomon can ply his trade on either flank.

Leeds are still in the market for a full-back and central midfielder and want to bolster Farke's squad with at least those two additions before the deadline passes. Max Aarons at Bournemouth is on the list of full-back targets, while Leeds have had a bid for Gustavo Hamer turned down by Sheffield United and have been unable to come to terms with FC Koln for Dejan Ljubicic.