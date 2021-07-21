Four months after his 30th birthday, the custodian has signed for long-established Serie A side Udinese on a three-year deal.

Silvestri ended three years at Leeds when moving to Hellas Verona in the summer of 2017.

The Italian has since played 115 games for the club who were relegated to Serie B in the 2017-18 campaign but who bounced straight back as play-off winners the following season.

ON THE MOVE: Former Leeds United goalkeeper and new Udinese signing Marco Silvestri pictured during a training session for the Italian national side last October. Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images.

Hellas Verona then finished the 2019-20 Serie A season in ninth and ended last season finishing tenth.

Silvestri was even called up to the Italian national squad last October and the 30-year-old has now signed for fellow Serie A side Udinese Calcio on a contract that runs until the summer of 2024.

Taking to social media, Silvestri said: "Now it's time to turn the page and with enthusiasm I will dedicate myself body and soul to this new adventure with Udinese Calcio."

Udinese finished last season in 14th but the White and Blacks side spent three consecutive seasons finishing in the top five between 2011 and 2013.

