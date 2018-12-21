Dean Smith issues update over injured Aston Villa stars ahead of Leeds United clash

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith has revealed who will and won't be fit for their Championship clash with Leeds United on Sunday.

Villa were waiting on a number of key players for the visit of Marcelo Bielsa's men after they were left with just three fit midfielders for the 2-2 draw with Stoke City last weekend.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith.

Jack Grealish is a certainty to miss the Whites showdown with Smith telling Birmingham Live: “Jack has got the medical staff a bit discombobulated. That’s my word for the day, I heard it on a college football game.

“He’s got them all a little bit confused. He’s got a protective boot on it because we need to progress with caution. We’re not sure if it’s a bone stress injury or the soleus muscle.

“It’s one we’re looking at at the moment and we’re taking it day by day.”

There was bad news also for midfielder Henri Lansbury who was expected to be fit for the visit of United but more positive news for Mile Jedinak and Birkir Bjarnason.

“Lansbury is going to struggle for Sunday. Preston will be more likely for Henri,” Smith continued.

“He upped his training the other week but still felt it slightly. Mile I’m hoping will train tomorrow so we’ll look at him.

“BB (Birkir Bjarnason) is available, he’s trained the last couple of days.”

Winger Albert Adomah is touch and go for the final game before Christmas: “I’m hoping Albert will be training with us tomorrow. He’s flat out running at the moment so he’ll hopefully be able to train with us tomorrow and then be available for the squad on Sunday.”