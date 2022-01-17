Leeds lined up against the Premier Division's fourth-placed side at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon dealing with a whole host of injuries in addition to having Diego Llorente suspended.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites then lost both Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw to fresh setbacks just after the 20-minute marker, at which point winger Jack Harrison' s strike had put Leeds 1-0 in front.

The Hammers then equalised through Jarrod Bowen but the Whites still went on to record a superb 3-2 success as Harrison struck twice more to net his first ever senior hat-trick.

HISTORY: David Villa, back, hugs Jack Harrison as New York City defeat New York Red Bulls at the Yankee Stadium in New York City back in July 2016. Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images.

The winger posted his thoughts about his treble and United's success on his Instagram page, and the post has received over 34,000 likes and around 800 comments, including from former Chelsea and Derby County boss Lampard plus ex-star Spain striker Villa.

Harrison played alongside both of them during his time at New York City.

Lampard replied with a post of 'Jacky boy' accompanied with three footballs whilst Villa went with two footballs along with the message of 'Well done golden boy.'

Harrison's former Whites team-mate Kemar Roofe also got involved with three fire emojis.

Harrison's post read: "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel when you continue to work hard and have faith.

"Hopefully it will continue on for the rest of the season now for the whole team.

"We fought hard together against adversity today and came out on top.

"Thank you everyone for all the nice messages and the support from the fans was incredible as always, onto the next one."