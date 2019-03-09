David Prutton: Leeds United must back-up West Bromwich Albion win with success at Bristol City and Reading

LEEDS UNITED are now facing another test of their consistency following the brilliant display in beating West Brom 4-0 at Elland Road last week.

I liked what Gjanni Alioski was saying in acknowledging the fact that Leeds are in a good position but admitting the job was anywhere near done and dusted.

Patrick Bamford celebrates his second goal against West Brom.

Bristol City now present a different challenge and it’s a case of whether or not Leeds can back last weekend’s performance up.

But it’s really more about getting the results now than the performance. Good performances are important but the points are absolutely imperative.

If you get a game such as you did last Friday which ticks all the boxes and goes incredibly according to plan then that’s an added bonus.

We know that Marcelo Bielsa takes a lot of added joy from the performance as well as winning.

Barry Bannan of Sheffield Wednesday and Jack O'Connell of Sheffield United shake hands after goalless Steel City derby.

He will be pushing for that same performance and preaching that but he will know deep down that it’s the points that are of paramount importance as opposed to points and performance.

Leeds go into this weekend with a two-point buffer back to Sheffield United in third after the draw in Monday’s Steel City derby which was a very significant result.

Two points can be the difference between finishing second and third so that was a huge result for Leeds. Apart from Wednesday winning it was the ideal result for United because it’s no longer a case of having to leapfrog anyone to get into the top two.

Because it is so tight, it means that Leeds have to do their job whereas Sheffield United have got to do their bit and hope United slip up. The two teams play each other next weekend at Elland Road and if you are saying that from a Blades point of view it’s still in their hands, that’s only the case if they win at Elland Road.

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson.

Things are obviously subject to change but if you take the top three as they are and things go according to plan for all of them then it will finish Norwich City, Leeds, Sheffield United.

The Whites will now have a keen eye on the Blades’ lunchtime South Yorkshire derby at home to Rotherham United today and the whole picture is making for a thrilling run-in.

And as much as West Bromwich Albion are only three points behind, you get the feeling that it is a three-way battle for the top two.

It’s a challenge of holding your consistency – not necessarily in terms of performances but definitely in terms of results. Going into Monday’s Steel City derby, Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten under Steve Bruce but you’d have still fancied an in-form Sheffield United to beat them.

But because it’s a derby, different emotions and dynamics come into play and it was definitely the right game at the right time for Leeds coming on the back of their win against West Brom.

Now it’s about holding your nerve as this is a chance to get back in the Premier League which is Dreamland for Leeds United fans after all they have been through and the number of years the club has been out of the top flight.

And the fans can play a huge part just by believing – as they have done all season and as they always have done.

I’m not saying that elevates itself to anything divine but as player you want to go out there knowing the fans genuinely believe in what you are doing and that you are a hero to them.

If you feel and believe that then you can collectively do something special between the squad and fans.

Lee Johnson’s Bristol City have followed eight straight wins in league and cup with three losses and a draw which is typically Bristol City.

That’s kind of the way their season pans out.

They couldn’t run any more to form and it’s bizarre how they manage to go from one extreme to another. But when they are at their best they play some cracking football.

It will be a tough game and Leeds then visit a Reading side that are only out of the bottom three on goal difference.

In two games it’s the broad spectrum of the Championship, one team fighting to get into the top six and the other trying to stay in the division.

But the Whites have got to maintain the pace and not play in a way that suggests they would go for anything other than the six points.

There was disappointment with the loss at QPR but they had their chances and they have got to take very quick experience from that loss with it only being last week and apply that to these next two games. The fans are going to travel in numbers which means the team are not going into these alien environments completely unshielded of support.

Bristol City and Reading away are two completely different tests but two very winnable games.

If you’d have looked at the Robins in the sweet spot of that winning run they were on then it would have been an even tough proposition.

But they have shown their fallibility, especially with the way Norwich came back to beat them and Leeds should be able to get six points from the two games.

Tomorrow: Sky Bet Championship on Sky Sports – Birmingham City v Aston Villa, Sky Sports Main Event, 11.30am.