David Prutton: Leeds United face real test of mettle and character under Marcelo Bielsa

Defeat at Stoke City made it three Championship losses from the last four games for Leeds United – albeit the win against Derby County was very impressive.

But maybe this is where we see how Leeds get on compared to past seasons when they have struggled with consistency.

Leeds United make the trip to Rotherham this afternoon following last weekend's defeat at Stoke City.

There hasn’t really been that stick to beat them with this year as they hit the ground running and maintained a decent pace.

Maybe in the next few games we will see how mentally stable and tough Leeds are.

Regarding the whole ‘Spygate’ saga, Marcelo Bielsa said what he said and did the press conference and while we have speculated about ‘Spygate’ possibly derailing Derby’s performance, it could have done exactly the same to Leeds going into the Stoke game because of what was going on off the pitch.

Whether the EFL or FA have got something to say about the whole episode still remains to be seen.

But it’s time for Leeds to get back to it on the pitch and it’s a big game at Rotherham today, as every game will be leading up to the end of the season.

Rotherham go into it with their own unique motivation of fighting for their lives.

There’s that Yorkshire derby element to it too. But it’s big for both teams because both need the points.

United’s lead at the top of the Championship has obviously been cut down to one point by Norwich City and there are only four points back to third and fourth now in West Brom and Sheffield United.

At Rotherham, Leeds have got to make sure that they deal with everything around it, all the peripheral noise and do what they did so well against Derby and cut out what they didn’t do so well against Stoke.

It will be a test, albeit a different one, and this is where the mettle and character of the team gets questioned and they have got to answer it.

I personally think Leeds will get back on a winning run – they have got to.

This is as good a chance as we have seen from any Leeds team in recent history of getting back into the Premier League.

They are still in a dominant position and they have had a very dominant first half of the season followed by a few dodgy results in recent weeks.

But top spot is very much theirs to lose and as much as teams could say they would love to be chasing down the leaders, they would rather be sat where Leeds are sat after this amount of games.

You just hope that Leeds can accrue exactly the same in the second half of the season and be there sitting pretty in May.

Leeds then play Norwich next weekend and they have got to realise that an extra motivation for Norwich is absolutely there.

Norwich went on that wonderful run and have since won two of their last six, but if they now win successive matches they will be top of the league. That’s their motivation to claw back that initiative and for Leeds the games against Rotherham and Norwich will be two stern tests against teams at the opposite ends of the division.

If you look at the table, the game today is a wonderful chance to get three points albeit in a tough game and the following weekend is set up to be a cracking game. For Norwich, today’s game at home to Sheffield United is a bit of an hors d’oeuvre to the main event next weekend.

We’ll see a debut for Leeds’ January recruit Kiko Casilla at Rotherham with Bailey Peacock-Farrell dropping to the bench and if you take it in the context of Bailey having been doing okay then it’s a bit harsh.

But Bielsa quite clearly made a statement earlier in the season about Bailey not being his first choice when Jamal Blackman was set to come in – but Jamal then broke his leg.

Bailey had to come back in and prove himself and I think for the majority of the time he has been absolutely fine.

But bringing someone in of the apparent calibre of Casilla and with a CV such as his, you are struggling to see him playing second fiddle to a young lad that has come through the ranks.

If Bailey would have been that good and dominant and assertive with performances like the end of last season where he was saving them points then there wouldn’t have been a cause to bring in a goalkeeper such as Casilla on a long contract. And let’s be honest, Casilla will not be on peanuts.

This is now his chance but we have seen in the past where Leeds managers have made very definite decisions on goalkeepers and you look at the Felix Wiedwald situation.

You had Rob Green in goal but then you are suddenly watching Wiedwald and thinking ‘how has he become Leeds United goalkeeper?’

Once you change the goalkeeper there is immediately pressure on that goalkeeper to be an epic improvement on what has gone on before.

The other side of it is that Leeds United fans are extremely loyal, patient and respectful of new players but you can’t tell me they are not sitting there expecting big things because Casilla has come from Real Madrid.

Now they want to see what he has got when he is playing at Rotherham.