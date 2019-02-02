David Prutton: Leeds United can make serious statement with Norwich City victory

The similarities between Premier League table-toppers Liverpool and Championship leaders Leeds United are uncanny.

I don’t mean in a footballing sense in terms of the way they play or even how both head coaches approach the game with their unique styles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have got some serious heat on them from good teams who are right behind them at the moment and it is up to his team to hold their nerve.

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds are in a similar position just a division below.

Both sides are in a place where they haven’t been for such a long time and I’m sure fans of a certain generation will remember what happened in West Yorkshire the last time Liverpool won the top flight.

United’s rise under Howard Wilkinson is so fondly remembered but there are a lot of people who simply weren’t around and those memories aren’t there.

Leeds have a real chance to go out and make history this season and the club could be part of something that would be remembered for a long time to come.

Hopefully the players can take that in their stride.

This weekend’s game against Norwich feels like just the time to kick-start the run-in.

With 17 games to go it’s a real opportunity to send out a statement to the rest of the Championship. Of course there are plenty of fixtures left and Bielsa will be under no illusions that they can be caught regardless of the result.

Defensively Norwich have looked a little suspect in recent weeks and you only have to look at Billy Sharp’s second goal last Saturday where he was completely unmarked in the six-yard box.

Leeds obviously made hard work at Rotherham but their quality shone through and it could be a crucial time to get players like Mateusz Klich back in form.

Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia have been two of the standouts for Norwich this season, as have the two young full-backs, so there’s plenty for Leeds to be wary of but as you’ve seen from Marcelo’s preparations there will be nothing they aren’t ready for. Being at Elland Road hands a major advantage to Leeds too.

It is an amazing stadium when it is full and I remember when I played there for Southampton in the Premier League. It was deafening at times and of course we had some great moments in League One.

An evening kick-off under the lights always seems to create a special atmosphere and it is a place that generates so much noise from such a passionate group of people. You really get the sense that they will bring that this weekend.

Of course everyone saw what happened with Daniel James on deadline day at Elland Road and I’m sure both sides will have been devastated the deal wasn’t completed.

From his point of view to go and play for a team that are top of the league and have a real chance of Premier League football next season would’ve been exciting.

He certainly would have fitted very nicely into what Marcelo is doing at Elland Road with the pace he possesses and that attacking flair, but I don’t think for a second it will derail anything they’ve done so far.

The fact that he set his stall out with a belief that he didn’t want to do much in the transfer market anyway speaks volumes about what he thinks of his squad already.

The goalkeeper situation needed addressing but to do what he has so far with this squad has been remarkable. Then you throw into the mix the fact that he’s had a vast number of injuries and suspensions to deal with.

Now it’s a case of hoping that the lads who are coming back into the fold can find some form and keeping fingers crossed that they don’t suffer any more major injuries.

