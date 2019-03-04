David Prutton: Imperious Leeds United answer the questions in West Bromwich Albion victory

LEEDS UNITED emphatically answered the questions that were being posed of them with Friday night’s 4-0 win at home to West Bromwich Albion.

The performance was thoroughly dominant and they lived up to the expectations of a full house there.

Gjaanni Alioski makes it 4-0 to Leeds.

Especially after Tuesday night’s loss at QPR, it just showed the character of the side to come back with a performance like they did on Friday and it was really enjoyable to watch.

In terms of where it ranks this season, there were a few early season games where you really sat up and took notice of the way they went about it and how good they were.

But this was different because the relative pressure they were feeling going into it – the fact there were questions being asked because of the previous result and also because of the sheer pace that is being set at the top of the league. Leeds had to make sure that they turned up as a team and a squad and perform – they did exactly that.

They were ruthless when they needed to be and composed in certain elements of the game when they needed to make sure they kept West Brom at arm’s length. The energy that they showed and the tenacity on display was just superb.

Marcelo Bielsa.

Tyler Roberts was very good, Pablo Hernandez was very good and Kalvin Phillips kept things ticking along as he does – unsung but highly effective.

And defensively they were solid enough to not concede any real chances to West Brom who are powerful and potent when they are on song going forward. Patrick Bamford also took his two goals superbly and the football leading up to all the goals was brilliant.

There were high points from individual players but as a collective performance it has got to rank up there with one of the best that we have seen from them this season.

The win put Leeds seven points ahead of West Brom but it’s still a bit too early to narrow the automatic promotion picture down to a three-horse race. The league can change very quickly and teams can soon put pressure on the teams in the top three.

And it will be really intriguing to see how Sheffield United go about the Steel City derby tonight.

That will be fascinating to watch because they have seen all the results come in which has thrown the ball back into their court and maybe put a bit of pressure back on them.

Moreover, you can’t begrudge what Norwich are doing because of the character they are showing in games and the fact that they just keep going and going and going. What Daniel Farke has got out of Norwich over this long period of time has been phenomenal really.

I can definitely see Sheffield Wednesday getting a result against the Blades because of the way they have played since Steve Bruce has come into the dugout.

They are unbeaten under Bruce and he has gone about things the way we thought he would – understated, organised and trying to get the best out of players who you know you can do better than they have so far this season.

Wednesday may be weighed down in 14th but a victory for them takes them four points off the play-offs so their season is not completely unsalvageable. It’s not a case of just writing it off until next season.

They will be looking to put one over United in their promotion tilt but also it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that they could sneak into the play-offs themselves.

But if Leeds can repeat Friday’s performance several times between now and the end of the season then you would think they would end up in the top two.

I have spoken to a few Leeds fans who have been of the opinion of ‘let’s just get through the games and hoover the points up’. But doing something like they did on Friday was a timely reminder that you can get the points in a way that is entertaining, emphatic and has got a real style to it.

As much as it is going to be a rollercoaster between now and the end of the season, with performances like that, maybe, just maybe, something magical might happen. We saw the pictures of Marcelo Bielsa looking dejected at QPR and he takes full responsibility when the team doesn’t do well.

I think it’s great that he showers his team with praise when they do play well and that they get the credit for it but he really steps up to the plate when performances such as QPR come up and he does something about it.

It was chalk and cheese comparing the QPR performance to the West Brom one.

There was no timidness on Friday, they went for it and there was a lot to be thankful for regards the way Bielsa prepared the team and the experience he is showing at such a vital time. You have got to clarify the fact that Bielsa has not won anything at Leeds at this moment in time but with the greatest respect to United’s managers in recent history, there is a clear feeling that Bielsa has brought a wonderful thing that has bound the city, fans and players together.

The way he has gone about it, the eccentricity that he shows, his unique way of being Leeds United manager, he has been taken to the hearts of everyone.

It’s the best chance in a very long time of Leeds getting back into the Premier League and Bielsa has got a chance now between now and the end of the season to really carve his name out into the history books of the famous old club.

The competition to be a known name that stands the test of time for Leeds is huge, but to do it in the way that he has done would be testament to his methods, his personality and his character.