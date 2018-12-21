David Prutton Column: Leeds United can finish job without star man Saiz

SAMU SAIZ has left Leeds United for Getafe and we all look at from a footballing point of view.

You look at what you want from a player and as Leeds fan you reflect in terms of how fortunate you would be if you were in a position to become a Leeds United regular.

Kemar Roofe

That’s how footballers are judged but some players do come and go, meander through, wear the shirt for a bit and then move on.

You also have to look at it from a personal point of view.

Leeds will miss him because he has shown in fits and starts what kind of player he is, albeit not over-consistently.

But if family issues are involved for Saiz then he has absolutely done the right thing.

Patrick Bamford

He was definitely one of Leeds’ most skilful players on his day and he had that bit of a snap in him, too, which probably made him the player he was.

The way in which Marcelo Bielsa has got Leeds playing, someone like Saiz that covers lots of ground, sees a lot of the ball and produces good quality with the ball, fits in perfectly.

But going back to Spain was obviously something he wanted to do and I think from Leeds’ point of view, Bielsa is in a strong position and he has probably turned around and said he doesn’t want an unhappy player, so let him go.

Saiz’s departure has heightened the importance of Pablo Hernandez to United and his through ball for Patrick Bamford’s goal at Bolton was fantastic. From that point of view, anybody who is seen as a creative player, they are the ones that really make a difference in games.

Tammy Abraham

To replace Saiz would take thorough searching, but the timing of it means Leeds have a start now – if they were looking to replace him in January.

Alternatively, United have Izzy Brown to come back in that position and I thought he was good on loan at Huddersfield Town and Brighton.

He has a really nice way about it him, he comes across well and there is the fact he helped Huddersfield win promotion.

That has to help the squad, someone, like Brown or Barry Douglas, knowing what is required to get the Whites over the line.

Dean Smith

Brown hasn’t played since tearing his ACL on loan at Brighton nearly a year ago which seems a ridiculous period to be out – but that’s the way it is with some injuries.

That injury will have been a hell of a test of him mentally, emotionally and in terms of what’s his motivation is like.

It’s all well and good grinding through a season but it’s different when you have been away from the set-up and also at different clubs, rather than in one place.

Hopefully, Leeds will get a player back that is fit and raring to go. He is still young and been afforded good fortune in terms of the teams he has played with and the experience he has gained so far. If you are a Leeds fan you are hoping the side can receive the benefit of all that.

Leeds are now back on top of the division but can they stay there? The answer to that is: why not?

From what we have seen from all the teams so far and where we are in the season it’s a great time to take stock.

What could stop Leeds may be inconsistency and their own vulnerability if Kemar Roofe stops scoring, if Pablo Hernandez doesn’t provide or if Patrick Bamford doesn’t hit the ground running which he has done so far.

But looking in from the outside, there’s absolutely no reason why they shouldn’t go on to do it –other than the things I’ve just listed and the fact that are another dozen teams who will think we can still catch them.

The high intensity of what Leeds have done so far is great, it’s really galvanised everybody and it feels like it has really pulled everybody together around the city in a way that we haven’t seen for years. What Bielsa has done has been fantastic and you get the feeling that it is imperative that he maintains his standards and that he keeps pushing them on and cracking the whip.

It’s so far so good and I think the stat is that the team that has been top at Christmas has gone up automatically in 14 of the last 15 years. That is a phenomenal sequence, but it’s ultimately meaningless if you finish the season outside of the top two, or indeed, six.

Leeds’ final game before Christmas comes at Aston Villa and it will be a tough game if United face the Villa that has turened up for boss Dean Smith since he took over.

That is an expansive one and a team that is capable of scoring a lot of goals.

Leeds will have to keep a very close eye on Tammy Abraham upfront and in the wider parts of the pitch where the hosts are playing to their strengths.

But if the Whites are on their game and with a bit of luck thrown in, they can go to Birmingham confident of returning with something.

I think it will be a real stern test because of the way the league is and the fact Villa are now living up to their pre-season billing, when people thought they would be up where Leeds are now.

Villa will be wanting to beat Bielsa’s men and they will be a major, major scalp for the Whites – if they can take it.

I’d just like to finish by wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas.

Hopefully it’s a case of celebrating the festivities now with friends and family and also celebrating with them again at the end of the season!