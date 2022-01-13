David Moyes on chances of Tomas Soucek facing Leeds United and West Ham coronavirus cases

Irons boss Moyes was able to call on first choice left back Aaron Cresswell after his recovery from a back injury for Wednesday night's league hosting of Norwich City in which a Jarrod Bowen brace secured a 2-0 victory for the Hammers.

Moyes, though, was without the services of Czech Republic international midfielder Soucek who was not involved having played the full duration of Sunday's FA Cup clash against Leeds which also resulted in a 2-0 victory.

Captain Mark Noble and right back Ryan Fredericks were also notable omissions from the midweek matchday squad that featured against the Whites last weekend.

MISSING: West Ham's Czech Republic international midfielder Tomas Soucek, pictured challenging Leeds United 'keeper Illan Meslier on Sunday, was absent for the midweek clash against Norwich City. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

The Hammers remain without Saïd Benrahma who is on international duty with Algeria in the Africa Cup of Nations plus injured defensive duo Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna.

Asked about Soucek by Sky Sports and if the midfielder could be back to face Leeds, Moyes said: "We don't know. Everybody has got Covid at all the clubs so we can only deal with what we have got and let the medical people sort it out.

"But as everybody knows, Covid is everywhere, it's not just our club, clubs have all got it."

Asked about Soucek in his post-match press conference, Moyes said as quoted by football.london: "We hope it is quick but there are a lot of different things going around at the moment.

"So we're hoping that Tomas is in good health. He's been a great player for us.

"We will miss him when we don't have him.

"But as I said many times there is Covid at lots of clubs, so everybody has to deal with it."

Wednesday night's victory took the Hammers into the division's Champions League spots, the Irons now sitting in fourth place having won three games in a row either side of Sunday's cup triumph against the Whites.

"You would take three Premier League wins in a row because that's not easy to do," said Moyes.

"I never thought we were slipping away but I felt we've got a big challenge.

"The teams around us, the competition in the top eight or nine places in the Premier League is really difficult.

"You can't forget about Wolves, Leicester City, and how well Arsenal and Tottenham are doing well and there is Manchester United, so the fight for the eighth, ninth, tenth places are really tough.

"So if we're going to stay there, we're going to have to win games like we've done and we've scored a few goals.

"Like everybody else we'll get injuries, we'll get Covid, so it's making things just that little bit harder as well but I am really pleased with how well the players are doing, they are doing great."

