Moyes will take his Hammers side to Elland Road tomorrow, looking to complete a fine week after Wednesday night’s 1-0 victory at Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils had condemned the London outfit to their first defeat of the new Premier League season just three days earlier after a 2-1 win at the London Stadium as Mark Noble saw a penalty saved deep in stoppage time.

It meant a first defeat in nine games for the Hammers who ended last season with seven points out of a possible nine in their last three games en route to a sixth-placed finish and qualification for the Europa League.

ADMIRATION: From West Ham boss David Moyes, left, for Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right, pictured during last December's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

A fine campaign featured a double against newly-promoted Leeds via a 2-1 victory at Elland Road in December through strikes from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna, followed by a 2-0 triumph in London as Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson bagged a goal apiece.

Lingard has since returned to Old Trafford but the Hammers are again ticking along nicely, sitting eighth with eight points from five games.

Leeds have just three points to their name in their second season back in the big time following on from last season’s ninth-placed finish as a newly-promoted side.

The Whites ended the 2020-21 campaign just three places and six points behind the Europe bound-Hammers, and Moyes is reading little into United's winless start.

“I’m a big admirer of Marcelo Bielsa because of his record and the way his teams play,” said Moyes at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by whufc.com“They’re a great football club, Leeds, fantastically supported, so it’s a really tough game.

"The energy they put in and how they go about winning, it’ll certainly be a test for us.”

Moyes’ side will be boosted by the return of star striker Michail Antonio who served a one-match ban for being sent off after a second booking in the goalless draw at Southampton.

Antonio was then on the scoresheet just five days later as the Hammers bagged a 2-0 victory at Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game of the Europa League group stage.

Defeat at home to the Red Devils followed before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup victory at Old Trafford, for which Moyes made ten changes to his side.

Now it’s back to the bread and butter of the league, in which the Hammers have netted 11 goals in five games, bettered only by Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

“I think we’re just going to try and do what West Ham have been doing recently: be positive in our play and score goals, but also be strong defensively,” said Moyes.

“I think if you look at Leeds’ play, you’d consider them a really positive team, so we have to think like that as well.

"We’ll try and attack them and score when we can, but we’ll have another tough job trying to defend against them.”

Assessing Bielsa’s likely tactics, Moyes reasoned: “His teams have always had incredible energy, man-to-man marking in all areas of the pitch, but I think they’re more than that: they’re a really good long passing team, and for that, the manager deserves a lot of credit.

“He does great work with them and has done great work with Leeds United.”

