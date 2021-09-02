Date of Leeds United Carabao Cup clash with Fulham confirmed
Leeds United will visit Craven Cottage as they look to continue their Carabao Cup run.
Leeds United have confirmed the date of their Carabao Cup round three tie.
The Whites will travel to West London on Tuesday 21st September for a 7.45pm kick-off.
Leeds looked in the mood for a cup run when they took on Crewe Alexandra in the second round. In front of a sold out Elland Road crowd, Bielsa put out a strong team who broke the visitors' resistance in the final fifteen minutes and claimed a comfortable 3-0 win.
Fulham's journey to round three took them to Birmingham, where they beat the Blues 2-0 in a convincing away performance.
The Whites did the double over Fulham last year, when both teams competed in the Premier League. Since getting relegated at the close of last season, Fulham have topped the Championship and are undefeated in five games.
Details regarding ticket sales for the Carabao Cup tie will be released once the away ticket allocation has been confirmed.
