Date announced for Leeds United's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal with fixture live on Sky Sports

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites were handed a trip to the Emirates in Wednesday night's fourth round draw having beaten Fulham on penalties the previous night.

The date for the contest has now been confirmed as Tuesday, October 26 and the fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal booked their place in the fourth round with Wednesday night's 3-0 triumph at home to AFC Wimbledon.

CUP TEST: For Leeds United against Arsenal at the Emirates, above, to be shown live on Sky Sports. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

