Date and kick-off set as Leeds United's FA Cup clash at West Ham is picked for live broadcast

The Whites will face the Hammers at the London Stadium in the competition's last 64 over the second weekend of January 2022 and the game will be played on Sunday, January 9 with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Ticket information will be announced in due course.

Leeds are heading to West Ham over successive weekends as the Whites are also away against the Hammers in the Premier League the following Sunday (January 16), this time in a 2pm kick-off.

BROADCAST PICK: Leeds United's third round FA Cup clash against West Ham at the London Stadium, above, will be live on ITV. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

