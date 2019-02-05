Daniel James speaks out for the first time since Leeds United transfer collapse

Daniel James has spoken for the first time since the collapse of his move to Leeds United, insisting he was happy to be back training with Swansea City despite the chaos of deadline day.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website, James expressed no bitterness over a proposed transfer which fell apart in the final hours of deadline day after City’s former chairman, Huw Jenkins, refused to sign it off.

Jenkins resigned from his post 48 hours with a stinging attack on Swansea’s owners, who were ready to sanction a deal for James to join Leeds on loan to the end of the season with a view to a £7m permanent transfer if United were promoted to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Wales international was United’s prime outfield target last month and he underwent a medical on Thursday in anticipation of completing his switch before the 11pm deadline.

A late disagreement over the payment of a £1.5m loan fee complicated negotiations late on but Leeds were angered by Jenkins’ refusal to resolve the issue. James’ agent, David Manasseh, spoke out on Friday to criticise the Welsh club.

James missed Swansea’s 2-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday but is back in training this week. Leeds could look again at signing him when the summer window opens.

“It has been a tough few days with everything that’s gone on,” James said. "But I’m back here now, I trained today and I really enjoyed it.

“I do love it here, the boys have welcomed me back and there were a few laughs and jokes. It's been just the same as it has been.”

James remained in Yorkshire over the weekend with the blessing of Swansea manager Graham Potter, who admitted that City would need to be “patient” with him after the drama of Thursday.

"We had the conversation before the game and we agreed it was right for me not to play the game on Saturday," James said.

“It wasn’t that my head wouldn’t have been in the game. My head is here but with going back and forth I didn’t feel I’d prepared myself right and the last thing I wanted was to have a bad game and people think my head wasn't in it.

“What the manager said was great for me as it was a tough time for him to speak to me and it helped me settle down.”