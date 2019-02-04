Daniel James missed Swansea City defeat to "clear his head" after collapse of Leeds United transfer

Leeds United transfer target Daniel James was left out of Swansea City’s 2-0 defeat to Bristol City on Saturday because he “needed to clear his head”, according to Swansea manager Graham Potter.

Potter omitted James from his squad at Ashton Gate 48 hours after the 21-year-old’s proposed move to Leeds fell through on transfer deadline day.

Swansea pulled the plug on a loan deal shortly before Thursday’s 11pm deadline despite James’ undergoing a medical and travelling to Elland Road to complete the switch.

The saga contributed to the resignation on Saturday night of Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins, who quit after 17 years in the post and voiced criticism of the ownership of the Welsh club.

James, whose family live near Hull, is understood to have remained in Yorkshire over the weekend as he contemplated the bizarre collapse of his transfer. His agent, David Manasseh, spoke out on Friday morning to attack Swansea’s handling of the deal.

Potter was due to welcome James back to training this morning and admitted the events of Thursday night had forced him to overlook the winger for the trip to Bristol City.

“He's had a tough 24, 48 hours,” Potter said. “He needed to clear his head.

“(He) didn't feel he was in the right place to play this weekend. He'll come back in on Monday and be ready to help the team.

“Unfortunately it's part of football and one of those moments. He's a young lad and a fantastic boy

“We've got a lot of time for him but we understand he's been through a tough period so we need to be patient with him.”

James was the number one outfield target of Leeds’ head coach Marcelo Bielsa last month and Leeds set up a deal to loan him to the end of the season and then sign him permanently for around £7m if they won promotion in the summer.

Bielsa was philosophical about missing out on the Wales international, saying: “I’m not disappointed. He was coming to the club to be a possibility on the wings but as I said several times, with all the other players who play on the sides we can find the right solution.

“I can’t deny that he would have been another option for our offensive play but I don’t see the fact that he couldn’t come as an obstacle for us.”