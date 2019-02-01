Daniel James agent hits out at Swansea City over failed Leeds United transfer

Daniel James’ agent spoke out this morning to attack Swansea City over the last-minute collapse of the winger’s proposed move to Leeds United.

David Manasseh, the managing director of Stellar Group, laid the blame for last night’s saga at Swansea’s door as James faced up the dramatic breakdown of his intended switch to Elland Road.

James passed a medical with Leeds yesterday afternoon with the understanding that Swansea were ready to let him join United on loan to the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer if the Yorkshire club were promoted.

Leeds would have paid a loan fee of £1.5m and were committed to spending in excess of £6m on James - with add-ons potentially due in future - in the event that they reached the Premier League in May.

James, who was Marcelo Bielsa’s number one outfield target, sat at Elland Road from 6pm onwards waiting to finalise his contract but the deal ran into difficulty in the last two hours of the January window as Swansea objected to Leeds’ intention to pay the loan fee in June.

Sources at United insisted they were willing to grant City’s demand for £750,000 immediately and a further £750,000 in the summer but were then met with silence from Swansea’s boardroom. The 11pm January deadline passed without a the transfer going through.

The YEP understands that the move had the approval of Swansea owner Jason Levien following direct talks with United majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani.

Officials at the Liberty Stadium refused to sign it off, however, amid claims of conflict between Swansea’s American owners and chairman Huw Jenkins. Swansea’s board were known to have been resistant to United’s interest in James from the start.

James, 21, is now set to return to the Liberty Stadium, although it is not clear if he will be involved in City’s game against Bristol City tomorrow. Menasseh described him as “very disappointed but philosophical.”

His contract in Wales ends in June 2020 and Swansea have not moved to offer him an extension. Leeds could revisit the transfer in summer.

Menasseh told YEP: “Swansea made no attempt to keep the player and at the first sign of money they couldn’t show him the door quickly enough.

“It is very disappointing but the player is philosophical about it. I don’t want to say anymore than that.”

Leeds have made no comment on the dispute but in a statement last night, Swansea said: “James travelled to Elland Road to discuss a loan move with a view to a permanent transfer on enhanced terms should the Championship leaders secure promotion to the Premier League.

"However, the clubs could not agree suitable terms and the 21-year-old will return to Swansea.

"Wales international James will be welcomed back into the squad with immediate effect with the goal of continuing his rich vein of form."