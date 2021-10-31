Rodrigo’s 60th minute winner condemned the Canaries to their eighth loss of the Premier League season and ensured Norwich remain on the bottom of the table, having taken just two points from ten games.

But the result was not attributable to a lack of effort, according to Farke.

“We should have won this game,” Farke said. “Given the workrate, what we have created, it’s disappointing then to lose this game.

“I can’t blame the performance. Work ethic today was 100%, performance really good, we were on the front foot the whole first half.

“This game sums up the story of the season. Other games were competitive, close, tight, we got many compliments, put performances in and were the better side at times.

“But we’re not playing for warm words and good performances, we’re playing for points.”

