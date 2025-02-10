Daniel Farke reveals Leeds United's FA Cup exit response and squad injury latest ahead of Watford clash
Leeds visit Vicarage Road on Tuesday evening with the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table to five points once again, after Sheffield United’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at the weekend reduced the Whites’ advantage to just two.
Farke’s side were in FA Cup action on Saturday, losing out to Millwall at Elland Road after making 10 changes to the starting lineup.
Leeds’ cup exit means the team have only 15 fixtures left to fulfil before the end of the campaign as they enter the home straight of 2024/25.
Farke is expected to ring the changes once more tomorrow night, reverting back to his favoured XI after Leeds drew a blank against Alex Neil’s side.
Farke on Bamford
Of course, it’s difficult for all the players and not robots. The rehab day is longer than the normal day, they arrive earlier, leave training ground later. Lots of boring stuff. We all want to play football, not to strengthen the muscles on the machines or core work in the gym, you want to play with your mates. It always hurts and it’s difficult. It’s important to have communication and a little chat about how it’s going, how is the mood, but also once a player is in this period, you also need to leave him a little bit alone because it can be annoying if you’re asking every day, putting on a little bit of pressure. Patrick is an experienced guy, he knows what he has to do in a professional way. Our medical department together with our rehab coaches are doing a really good job.
Farke on Schmidt
It’s always tricky in terms of man management because every player wants to be involved. It’s a tough job to disappoint a player, especially when you have a great character like Isaac. In the beginning he had to adapt a bit to the intensity of Ch’ship football, but he found his feet. It hurts yourself a little bit to leave him out, but it’s professional football, sometimes you have to disappoint. It’s not a decision against him, it’s a decision for another player. Get on with it, when the next chance comes to use it. In this position, there is lots of competition, Jayden Bogle probably standout performer in this competition. Sam Byram unbeaten in all starting lineup appearances. We can’t always travel with four or five full-backs. All players are important. Can’t be successful with only 10 or 11 players. Jayden, Junior and Sam know they can’t give 2 per cent less. When they play well, also credit to Isaac because he keeps the pressure on in training. You need competition and Isaac is one of the players who makes sure no-one can drop his level, quite happy with his development.
Farke on Pompey rescheduling
I always hope the fixture schedule is positive for our supporters. Have to keep in mind travelling times. If you’re just thinking about TV and not the supporters who attend the stadium you will one day lose the love. We speak about this turnaround right now, sometimes you’re struggling a bit to understand why the fixture list is the way it is. When I had a look at this week, it’s difficult to understand why you have to play Wednesday evening, away game, late kick-off, then why is it necessary to play Saturday lunchtime, the quickest turnaround. It’s hard to understand why we don’t go for late kick-off or Sunday. Sometimes it’s difficult to understand in terms of fair play, also like when you judge it just with common sense because all the supporters want the best players in the pitch and recovered because they want to see the best product.
Farke on contract renewals
We’re playing at the moment, there is no time to be distracted by contract talks. We’ll speak about this topic when there’s a bit more time to do it, with Junior, very good start to the season then a few suspension and injuries. You do this when the player is back in his shape and rhythm. There is no time to waste any injury or think about individuals. The players know we are a trustful partner as a club. We’ll have some proper conversations when it’s time to do this.
Farke on Struijk
Important to get 90 minutes under his belt, against Millwall, the type of intensity and quality in the league. Will be important for finding the confidence back in his body. Would’ve preferred to score the penalty but from an individual level it was important for him to come back into his rhythm.
Farke on injury data
Overall pretty good, because usually during this winter period you’re struggling when the load is that high with many muscle injuries. Apart from Patrick’s injury is not the case. Pretty happy with our staff and medical department works. We spoke about how important nutrition is, monitor sports science, but special credit to players, they have to behave in a professional way. Don’t want to curse it too much but so far so good. In terms of muscle injuries, we’re in a good place at the moment.
Farke on Watford
Sometimes it’s good to stay a bit in the rhythm, depends on the schedule. It’s more like this turn from Saturday to Tuesday evening is not too bad, you have three proper nights, if you don’t have an evening kick-off like we had on Wednesday. I think between the games Saturday afternoon to Tuesday evening there’s enough time to recover even if you played 90 minutes. More than 72 hours is enough to recover for a professional athlete. They were pretty close to being the first team to win at Sunderland, the only team who came closer was us to be honest. Physical side, robust side, some of their key players are or were not available, you always have different periods during a long Championship season. Their home record was quite impressive, perhaps not in last weeks, they had this situation where several key players were not available. They were really difficult to beat, especially in the first half of the season. We travel with respect, but we’ve proven even in tough places, we are competitive.
Farke on Chambers
He has also played in a more central role, but especially for a young player it’s a bit easier to come into the first-team on the wing, rather than in the heart of the game. Needs to work on his fitness level a bit more. For that I think the early stages in his Leeds United career, it makes sense to use him in this position [on the wing]. He has good dynamic and intensity with his runs. He has to learn a lot against the ball, we’re working at this. He’s still growing and developing. We like him a lot, it was not a gift that he was in the starting lineup.
Farke reflecting on Millwall
It was a much-changed side and different competition. Last league games, we want to take confidence and good solutions into the next game. There were still also a few positives in the cup game. First debut for Sam Chambers, won’t rush it with him. There were some promising signs. I think Isaac Schmidt was there with a solid performance, good confidence boost, could be he’s back in the gameday squad, quite liked what he offered. Wouldn’t interpret too much into this cup game. Important to give some players a rest during this busy schedule. Some can be more recharged and recovered.
Farke on injuries
Daniel James and Joe Rodon will be available. Back in training since yesterday. Precaution not to risk them [against Millwall]. Sad and bad news with Max Wober, he has this ongoing knee problem. He will need another surgery. Will be out until next international break.
James and Rodon hope
Farke admitted Dan James and Joe Rodon sat out the Millwall defeat due to knocks they’d picked up but he hoped to have them back for Watford.
We’re expecting an update on both - and the similarly absent Max Wober - today.
