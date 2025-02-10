It’s always tricky in terms of man management because every player wants to be involved. It’s a tough job to disappoint a player, especially when you have a great character like Isaac. In the beginning he had to adapt a bit to the intensity of Ch’ship football, but he found his feet. It hurts yourself a little bit to leave him out, but it’s professional football, sometimes you have to disappoint. It’s not a decision against him, it’s a decision for another player. Get on with it, when the next chance comes to use it. In this position, there is lots of competition, Jayden Bogle probably standout performer in this competition. Sam Byram unbeaten in all starting lineup appearances. We can’t always travel with four or five full-backs. All players are important. Can’t be successful with only 10 or 11 players. Jayden, Junior and Sam know they can’t give 2 per cent less. When they play well, also credit to Isaac because he keeps the pressure on in training. You need competition and Isaac is one of the players who makes sure no-one can drop his level, quite happy with his development.