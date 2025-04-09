Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United star Daniel James is a doubt to face Preston North End this weekend after picking up a hamstring injury in the win over Middlesbrough.

James scored the game's decisive goal at the Riverside Stadium making it back-to-back fixtures in which he has found the net for Leeds.

United saw off their north-east rivals by a 1-0 scoreline, although if officials had correctly ruled Ao Tanaka and Patrick Bamford's goals onside, the game would have been sewn up a great deal sooner.

Nevertheless, Leeds came through their latest test with all three points to show for it and now face Preston at Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime.

The Whites may be without James, though, after the Wales international was brought off on Tuesday night with a hamstring complaint.

James has registered the joint-most goal contributions of any Leeds player this season with 21, split between 12 goals and nine assists - a personal best for the winger.

He has started every single league game since the turn of the year but could miss out at the weekend depending on the severity of his muscle issue.

"He's quite a crucial player," manager Daniel Farke told Sky Sports at full-time. "Some problems with his hamstring, I hope it's not too bad. Today he was excellent and deserves all the praise.

"Quick turnaround [before Preston], we will see, so it could be that it's a bit too quick the next game but even if there is a sucker-punch, I believe in these lads and they're doing me and us pretty proud and they deal with all the adversity that comes along in the way during the season.

"Even if Daniel is not available, I think we find a way in this case to win some more points," he added.

Farke then held his post-match press conference with the written media, admitting James' situation didn't look too good upon initial assessment, which casts further doubt over the Welshman's availability this weekend.

Who else is on the treatment table?

Leeds are already without Joe Rothwell (calf) and Pascal Struijk (foot) for the visit of the Lilywhites. Loanee Rothwell will miss the next three games, while Struijk is waiting on the results of a scan to determine the severity of his issue, which he picked up in the draw with Luton Town last weekend. If it reveals a fracture, the defender's campaign will be over.