Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has reshuffled his starting lineup versus Middlesbrough days on from the team's 1-1 draw at Luton Town.

Karl Darlow has retained his place in goal after producing what Farke described as a 'solid' display against the Hatters last Saturday. The former Newcastle United goalkeeper is expected to remain Leeds' first-choice for the remainder of the season following a string of errors by Illan Meslier, culminating in the Frenchman being brought out of the side last week.

At the back, Farke has gone with trusted right-sided defensive pairing Jayden Bogle and Joe Rodon at right-back and centre-half. Accompanying Rodon at the heart of Leeds' defence is Ethan Ampadu in Pascal Struijk's absence. The Dutch defender could be out for the season if a scan reveals a foot fracture. At the very least, Struijk will miss tonight's game and the weekend's return to Elland Road against Preston North End.

Junior Firpo continues on the left-hand side of Leeds' defensive setup, offering a creative threat from that flank.

In midfield with Ampadu dropping back to deputise alongside Rodon, Ilia Gruev is recalled from the start to partner Ao Tanaka. Leeds' central midfield options are somewhat limited with injury to Joe Rothwell which will keep him out of action for the next four games, Farke estimates.

Manor Solomon retains his place in the starting lineup despite missing a gilt-edged opportunity near the end of Leeds' draw with Luton last Saturday. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has gone eight games without registering a goal or assist but remains in the lineup ahead of Largie Ramazani, who was told to 'step up' by Farke after Leeds' latest result, despite not featuring in that particular game.

Dan James continues on the right-hand side of Leeds' attack while Brenden Aaronson is picked ahead of Willy Gnonto in the No. 10 position. The Italian did not contribute a great deal at Kenilworth Road and has not featured as regularly as the American this season.

In attack, Joel Piroe starts as Mateo Joseph has only recently returned from illness, while Patrick Bamford's fitness is not deemed worthy of a start just yet by Farke.

XI: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Meslier, Byram, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Wober, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph