Daniel Farke plays down impact of Norwich City victory over Leeds United in Championship promotion race

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke played down the impact of his sides 3-1 victory at Elland Road on Saturday evening saying that neither team should interpret too much from the fixture.

The Canaries entered the top of the table showdown three points behind their counterparts and left LS11 level in the Championship table after a clinical showing.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

United were undone by two goals from Mario Vrancic either side of a Teemu Pukki strike before a late consolation from Patrick Bamford deep into added time.

Farke though played down the significance of the result afterwards, saying: "I wouldn't interpret too much from such a game.

"Today had the same significance as all the other games. Each and every point counts and of course it is important to be there with such a win and such a game. The performance is good for the self-confidence.

"It helps a lot but I wouldn't interpret too much right now. We are the leaders of the league and for that it is a nice feeling but it is not like we've already won the league. It would've been the same if we had lost today so it's not like I would've been worried about relegation from that point on.

"We are in a good position at the moment but Leeds are as well. We are totally level. There isn't a big difference at the moment but of course we are happy with this win."

Asked whether it was a big moment in his sides season after a club record thirteenth away game without defeat, he said: "I would lie if I said anything else.

"To have such a night against such a good side. It's so complicated to play against Leeds and in this atmosphere, in the spicy atmosphere in a sold out place, to produce this result is outstanding.

"We won't get carried away but it's also amazing to feel the joy after the game and we let the players feel what they have achieved because otherwise you will lose your motivation.

"Pretty often we speak about contracts and financial things but football should always be pleasure. There are more important things in life so for that it is important to feel such a pleasure."