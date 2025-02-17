Daniel Farke lauded Leeds United's 'pure baller' Joe Rothwell after the substitute's pair of perfect deliveries inspired a late come-from-behind win over promotion rivals Sunderland.

The Whites went behind against the run of play in a frustrating first half, Wilson Isidor turning Ethan Ampadu and holding off the defender's desperate challenge to fire in off the far post. Leeds struggled to create good opportunities of their own, despite dominating possession, and went in behind at the break.

The second half saw them exert almost total control and yet they had to be patient to make a breakthrough. Farke's double substitution sent on Rothwell and Pascal Struijk and the former's pinpoint free-kick was glanced in by the latter to level on 78 minutes. And with almost the last kick of the game Rothwell got on the ball wide on the right, cut onto his left foot and curled beautifully to the back post where Struijk headed in a dramatic winner.

"These are the best wins that you can have. When you win 7-0, 4-0 and everything is easy, nice and relaxed but these wins, tight game, having to fight and dig in and in the end getting a well-deserved win in the last second - these wins are the best wins you can have in football, for the supporters, the whole group, the staff and players," said Farke. "The biggest emotions. Priceless points. It's a great night for everyone connected with Leeds United."

The German, who was booked for going onto the playing surface during wild scenes following the winner, said Rothwell has been 'outstanding' for the Whites during his season on loan. The midfielder joined from Bournemouth in the summer and had to be patient before getting a chance but has played a vital role for the league leaders. That was never more evident than against Sunderland.

"We don't have to speak about his quality, he's a pure baller - with the ball probably one of the best in this country," said Farke. "What he does in terms of passing, his technique and tidy touches is outstanding. Sometimes in this position you need a few different skills or you would win Premier League title after title and have 150 caps for England. But when it comes down to dominate the game and be there with tidy touches, to drive the game forward, if you enjoy football you enjoy him playing. It's great we have him as a really good option."

Farke joined his players and staff in a huddle on the Elland Road pitch at full-time and the manager was seen ushering a Sky camera away to make it a more private moment.

"This is a moment for the team and the whole group," he said. "The broadcasters are always interested and it's part of the game but I don't like it when you pose too much in front of the cameras. If it's really honest and you mean it you do it yourself. I don't like it when a camera is in a huddle, label me old school but I wanted it just between the players, there have to be some private moments. The outside world can see it in interviews and press conferences but there must be some secret moments."

Though he insisted nothing is won yet, his Leeds are now two points clear of Sheffield United ahead of a Bramall Lane clash next Monday, and seven clear of Burnley in third. Sunderland now sit 10 points back in fourth. Such moments are to be celebrated, in Farke's eyes.

"Each and every win is important and priceless," he said. "With the drama of the late win it's one of the most important ones to create togetherness and unity with the fans and within the group. You could sense this. It's definitely a big night. I don't want to put it over other wins for us but it was definitely a special night. We're judged after the outcome of the season but it's important that you enjoy the way or you will ask yourself one day why am I doing this hard work? If you have such a group and you're allowed to work for such a great club you have to enjoy what you're doing through the season."

As for his yellow card, which will bring a one-game suspension as his third of the season, Farke doubted its fairness.

"I have to check [if I'm suspended] if I'm honest," he said. "Since 17 years as a manager in professional football I had one yellow card, I was never sent off. I had two pretty doubtful yellows during this season. If I really miss this game at Bramall Lane due to goal celebrations I have to adapt to the rules. If the yellow was really for me and it was right to give me a yellow in this situation I will accept the rules. I would doubt if it's fair and in the sense of the game."