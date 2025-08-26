Daniel Farke saw his Leeds United side crash out of the Carabao Cup at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued an apology to Leeds United’s supporters who saw their side crash out of the Carabao Cup at Sheffield Wednesday and given news of an Ao Tanaka injury blow.

Farke made nine changes to his for Tuesday night’s second round clash at Hillsborough but still selected a strong line up who offered very little in a goalless first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Karl Darlow own goal then put the Owls in front before Jayden Bogle came off the bench to equalise.

Leeds then had chances to bag a winner but none of them were taken and in the end the Whites were dumped out 3-0 on penalties as Joel Piroe, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Sean Longstaff all failed to score from the spot.

Asked post match if he had a message for United’s fans, Farke said: “You can feel for them and sorry anyhow. We feel a bit embarrassed that we don’t in such a game and you can just say sorry anyhow because they made the trip and wanted to celebrate. Of course we would have wished to have given them a better outcome and also got into the next round.

“We would have liked to have got into the next round but the reality today is that we sadly missed too many chances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke also revealed that midfielder Ao Tanaka had suffered an MCL injury in Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal and that he would not be back until after the international break.

Farke said: “MCL injury, he will also be out for a few weeks. It’s difficult at the moment to say exactly when he can return but also definitely not before the international break so it’s quite a similar injury to Ethan Ampadu’s.”