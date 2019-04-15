Daniel Farke insists Premier League football isn't on Norwich City's mind as Leeds United close gap

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke doesn't believe his side are suffering from complacency as Leeds United cut the gap at the top of the Championship to just four points.

The Canaries were held by Wigan Athletic - United's next opponents - on Sunday lunchtime as Teemu Pukki struck late to ensure City would leave Lancashire with a point.

Following the midweek draw with Reading, Leeds now sit just four points behind Farke's men with four games to play after victories against Preston and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Norwich boss, though, believed his side weren't suffering from complacency after going 10 games unbeaten at the top of the Championship.

“To equalise late on we proved again our mental strength and I’m not concerned at all,” Farke said.

“To be mentally strong in this part of the season is crucial. We are totally down to earth and are not carried away by all the praise and the situation.

“We don’t have the feeling that we’re already in the Premier League – we want to go on and we go into each and every game to win it.

“We don’t think ‘in one week we will be over the line’ or whatever, it’s more like we want to go out, win, show good performances.

"We will let the table take care of itself. This was a tough game against a good, aggressive Wigan side.”