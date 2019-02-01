Daniel Farke distances himself from Norwich City Spygate letter ahead of Leeds United clash

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has distanced himself from Norwich City's letter to the EFL over Leeds United's Spygate incident and says he is "full of respect" for Marcelo Bielsa.

The Canaries are one of 11 Championship teams who put their name to a letter outlining a list of questions over the incident which saw one of Bielsa's coaching staff caught outside Derby County's training ground last month.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

Farke though believes the issue is of no relevance to him, saying: "The letter sent to the EFL about the spying is not my topic.

"It doesn't have any meaning for us. I'm not interested in what happens with that.

"But on the other hand, I totally understand why the club is asking the EFL for this information. They want to know why this behaviour is allowed or okay. I understand that."

Asked about his thoughts on United's head coach, he said: "I'm full of respect for Marcelo Bielsa. He's doing a fantastic job. Every manager has their own methods but I'm just concentrated on my team, our style and our topics.

"We know everything about Leeds. We've analysed them, what style they play. Perhaps there are one or two questions marks, even after Bielsa naming the team two days ago."