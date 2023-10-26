Leeds United manager Daniel Farke confirmed in the aftermath of the Whites’ defeat by Stoke City that Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville has been ‘playing with painkillers’.

Leeds winger Summerville was the match-winner last weekend as United came from two goals down to record a 3-2 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road. The 21-year-old was unable to repeat similar heroics at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday night, though, as Farke chose to leave the Dutchman on the substitutes bench until the second half.

The manager was asked for his reasoning behind the rotation in his starting line-up, after Leeds had been beaten 1-0 in the Potteries, having made three changes to the XI which defeated his former employers days earlier.

You always have to take the decision before the game and I would do exactly the same because you can’t win the league with 46 games just with 11 players,” Farke explained at full-time.

“You need to use this squad and we had options and James was involved also in an injury just a few weeks ago. He had a pretty busy period on international duty and if you have Gnonto back available and he needs also game time to be back at his best, it’s quite normal that you use him,” he added, explaining the decision to swap in-form Dan James for the returning Willy Gnonto.

“The same with Summerville, for him at the moment it’s not possible to play three games over 90 minutes in seven days,” Farke explained. “He was injured during pre-season and already two little injuries during the season. He plays at the moment always with painkillers and with strapped shoulder, so the plan was today after this magnificent last game that he came in an order to inspire our game in the second half.”