Leeds United manager Daniel Farke offers his thoughts on the Elland Road goalkeeping situation ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

The Whites boss sits down with reporters this afternoon to preview Leeds' visit to Kenilworth Road where relegation-threatened Luton Town await.

Farke's team selection will come under its greatest scrutiny yet this week after Illan Meslier's latest in a string of errors which cost Leeds maximum points at home to Swansea City last Saturday.

The Frenchman has dominated Leeds discourse over the past couple of days, since spilling a routine catch and presenting Harry Darling with the chance to equalise at Elland Road, before allowing a 96th-minute Zan Vipotnik effort through his body to level the score at 2-2.