Daniel Farke breaks silence on Leeds United goalkeeping situation after latest in string of errors

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 12:35 BST
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke offers his thoughts on the Elland Road goalkeeping situation ahead of this weekend's trip to Luton Town.

The Whites boss sits down with reporters this afternoon to preview Leeds' visit to Kenilworth Road where relegation-threatened Luton Town await.

Farke's team selection will come under its greatest scrutiny yet this week after Illan Meslier's latest in a string of errors which cost Leeds maximum points at home to Swansea City last Saturday.

The Frenchman has dominated Leeds discourse over the past couple of days, since spilling a routine catch and presenting Harry Darling with the chance to equalise at Elland Road, before allowing a 96th-minute Zan Vipotnik effort through his body to level the score at 2-2.

Back-up stopper Karl Darlow is many supporters' preferred candidate to start at Kenilworth Road on Saturday lunchtime with faith in Meslier at an all-time low.

Farke’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for text updates here.

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE

12:38 BST

2025/26

Dates we hopefully won’t be needing...

12:37 BST

Remembering Chris and Kev

The squad have paid their tributes at the plaque outside the East Stand this morning.

12:35 BST

On the agenda

- Illan Meslier and the goalkeeper debate

- Luton Town

- Willy Gnonto vs Brenden Aaronson

- 2023/24 financial results and impact on transfer spend

12:34 BST

Welcome to Thorp Arch

Good afternoon, we’re up at the training ground to hear from Daniel Farke shortly.

Press conference coming up at 2:30. Stay tuned for all the essential text updates here.

