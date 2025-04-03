Daniel Farke breaks silence on Leeds United goalkeeping situation after latest in string of errors
The Whites boss sits down with reporters this afternoon to preview Leeds' visit to Kenilworth Road where relegation-threatened Luton Town await.
Farke's team selection will come under its greatest scrutiny yet this week after Illan Meslier's latest in a string of errors which cost Leeds maximum points at home to Swansea City last Saturday.
The Frenchman has dominated Leeds discourse over the past couple of days, since spilling a routine catch and presenting Harry Darling with the chance to equalise at Elland Road, before allowing a 96th-minute Zan Vipotnik effort through his body to level the score at 2-2.
Back-up stopper Karl Darlow is many supporters' preferred candidate to start at Kenilworth Road on Saturday lunchtime with faith in Meslier at an all-time low.
Farke’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm this afternoon. Stay tuned for text updates here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Remembering Chris and Kev
The squad have paid their tributes at the plaque outside the East Stand this morning.
On the agenda
- Illan Meslier and the goalkeeper debate
- Luton Town
- Willy Gnonto vs Brenden Aaronson
- 2023/24 financial results and impact on transfer spend
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we’re up at the training ground to hear from Daniel Farke shortly.
Press conference coming up at 2:30. Stay tuned for all the essential text updates here.
