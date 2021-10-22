‘Dangers come from several sides’ - Wolves boss Bruno Lage recognises Leeds United threat ahead of Premier League clash
Bruno Lage said that Leeds United aren’t limited to one way of creating danger as Wolves prepare to visit Elland Road on Saturday.
Lage’s side go in search of their fourth successive victory after an impressive comeback at Villa Park, where Wolves came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2, protected their win streak last weekend.
On Saturday, Wolves face an out-of-form Leeds side who have just six points on the board and several key players missing to injury, but Lage refuses to underestimate Marcelo Bielsa’s men.
"I know Raphinha from Sporting and I know Daniel [James] from Swansea,” Lage said. “I know what they can do - they are good players.”
“I think the dangers from Leeds come from several sides, not just the wingers.
“If you watch the positions from the right or left-back, sometimes they go inside and find positions inside.
“The strikers will try to attack the back of our defenders. They know what to do and can do a lot of things with the ball.”
“What we want to do is to have the ball and create our own problems."
