Jurgen Klopp's Reds are odds on across the board and no bigger than 3-4 whilst the draw is on offer at 10-3.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are generally 7-2 but can be backed at 39-10 and Leeds no 9 Patrick Bamford is 7-1 to score first.

The first scorer market is headed by Liverpool's Mo Salah at 4s, followed by Sadio Mane at 23-4.

MARKET LEADER: Liverpool striker Mo Salah. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Diogo Jota is next at 6s, the same price as Bobby Firmino who is out injured.

Two more Reds threats are next in Divock Origi at 15-2, followed by Takumi Minamino at 17-2.

United's record signing Rodrigo is next at 19-2, followed by young Whites duo Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt who again take high prominence in the first scorer market at 12s.

There are big odds on offer about some of United's key threats, including new signing Dan James who is 14-1 to net first and 22-5 as an any time scorer.

Raphinha is 29-2 to score first or 41-10 as any time scorer whereas Jack Harrison is 26-5 to get on the scoresheet and 35-2 to net the game's first goal.

In the correct score market, a 2-1 victory for the Reds is top of the list at 37-4 and a 2-1 victory for Leeds is rated the most likely outcome if the hosts are to bag all three points.

But the first six outcomes in the correct score market entail either a Reds win or a draw as a 2-1 triumph for the Whites is 17-1.

