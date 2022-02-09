Dan James reflects on Leeds United disappointment after Aston Villa draw

James fired Leeds ahead with a brilliant strike in the ninth minute and only the crossbar denied the Wales international a second goal in the 29th minute.

Villa then levelled within 60 seconds through Philippe Coutinho who then twice set up Jacob Ramsey to put the hosts 3-1 up heading for the break.

James, though, made it 3-2 when heading home in first-half stoppage time and Diego Llorente converted from a corner in the 63rd minute as a thrilling contest ended 3-3.

MIXED EMOTIONS: For Leeds United's Dan James, above, pictured after Wednesday night's 3-3 draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked on BT Sport if his side would leave feeling a little bit disappointed, James admitted: "I think so. I think in the second half we came out and we played really well.

"I think it was important to score that goal just before half time to give us that lift going into the second half and I think we will be a little bit disappointed not to get all three points but it's a point away from home against tough opposition."