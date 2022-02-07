Dan James opens up on detail of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United regime

The Whites winger has now spent six months within the Elland Road setup under his new head coach in West Yorkshire learning the Argentine's methods.

James made a long-awaited summer deadline day switch to LS11 from arch rivals Manchester United and has made 17 Premier League appearances so far as a Leeds player.

He has played out wide - his natural position - but also in a newfound role as a leading striker in the No 9 position under Bielsa, providing cover for the injured Patrick Bamford - who has been limited to just six appearances this term.

Injuries have played a key role in the club's campaign to date, causing Leeds to struggle in their attempts to put a strong run of form together.

Ahead of the midweek meeting with Aston Villa in the top flight the Whites are 15th in the standings, seven points above the relegation zone.

James made a swift adjustment and impact upon his arrival from Old Trafford, having been thrust straight into action.

He has been a constant figure around the team - barring an injury in December that kept him out for a few weeks - and hopes he can continue to push on in a Whites shirt.

“The detail is second to none,” James told BBC Radio Leeds of the regime at Elland Road.

“Everything is so fine and detailed. The one-to-one meetings and everyone’s obviously got their individual clips to look at, which he goes through with you.

“The detail of it. I’ve learnt so much here already and I’ve still got so much to learn, but he’s been absolutely brilliant since I’ve come in.

“There’s times where he’s had to reiterate things, but there’s stuff in the games you do which maybe doesn’t get seen, as you said, off the ball I find myself doing without even thinking anymore because we do it in training every single day.