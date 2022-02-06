Marcelo Bielsa's side will take to the pitch in Premier League action on Wednesday night having enjoyed an 18-day break from games.

The next three weeks until the end of the month, though, will see the Elland Road outfit play out five games and could shape the rest of the club's campaign.

Leeds have been left batting away the threat of relegation at arm's length so far this term, sitting 15th and hovering above the drop zone.

Leeds United winger Dan James warms up at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Top flight fixtures are going to come thick and fast once the season resumes in West Yorkshire and offer Bielsa's men the chance to swiftly put a string of results together.

A January transfer window without a senior addition has caused anxiety to heighten in the absence of points.

Leeds, though, can begin to ease any fears of a return to the Championship with victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

United face Steven Gerrard's men in the Midlands before a trip to face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

A seven day rest follows ahead of another hectic week with the hosting of arch rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur alongside a visit to take on Liverpool at Anfield in between.

"We have to think about every game in front of us, we can't think two or three games in advance," winger Dan James says.

"They've [Aston Villa] done very well since he [Gerrard] came in. They've made some great signings and I think players have come into their own under him.