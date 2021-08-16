Leeds fans got their first look at Amari Miller, signed from Birmingham City, in the pre-season friendlies over the summer. He was likened to Demarai Gray by some in the youth set-up Birmingham City thanks to his pace and one v one ability. Despite his obvious promise Miller got little 23s experience with the Blues, bursting through suddenly to the first team having doing well for their Under 18s. Both he and goalkeeper Klaesson will be the focus of much attention this evening. Klaesson has been signed as back up to Illan Meslier, with Kiko Casilla allowed to return to Spain with a loan move.