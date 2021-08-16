Crystal Palace U23s 1-3 Leeds United U23s RECAP - Goals for Crysencio Summerville, Liam McCarron and Sean McGurk as Whites win
Leeds United Under 23s are in Premier League 2 top flight action tonight with their season opener at Crystal Palace.
Mark Jackson's side face off against their fellow new boys, having won the title last season at a canter and you can follow it with our live blog, below.
Crystal Palace v Leeds United U23s LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 19:16
- Adam Forshaw get 60 minutes of action
- Joe Gelhardt returns from injury
- Leeds make PL2 top flight debut in style
Team news
Adam Forshaw starts for Leeds and Joe Gelhardt makes his return from injury in the season opener. Kristoffer Klaesson makes his competitive 23s debut in goal.
Leeds fans got their first look at Amari Miller, signed from Birmingham City, in the pre-season friendlies over the summer. He was likened to Demarai Gray by some in the youth set-up Birmingham City thanks to his pace and one v one ability. Despite his obvious promise Miller got little 23s experience with the Blues, bursting through suddenly to the first team having doing well for their Under 18s. Both he and goalkeeper Klaesson will be the focus of much attention this evening. Klaesson has been signed as back up to Illan Meslier, with Kiko Casilla allowed to return to Spain with a loan move.
The other new face in the spotlight is Lewis Bate, a central midfielder signed from Chelsea. Given the debate raging over Leeds’ midfield options, his performance alongside Forshaw will come under much scrutiny this evening.
No Ian Poveda again tonight. The winger was missing from the squad who faced Manchester United too, but the YEP is told there is no issue with him. Last season the 21-year-old made 14 Premier League appearances and played nine times in Premier League 2 with the Under 23s.
Rising star
Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made his first team debut under Patrick Vieira at the weekend. The 18-year-old is one for Leeds to watch closely tonight.
Big season
Cody Drameh was picked as the YEP’s one to watch this season. The right-back had a brilliant debut season with the Under 23s after signing from Fulham and looks exactly as you’d want Luke Ayling’s successor to look. His mobility, reading of the game and most of all his one v one defending were a treat to watch last season. He’ll want an even better campaign, with a first team breakthrough thrown in for good measure, this time around.
Teams emerge
Leeds and Palace have taken to the pitch at Selhurst Park. Kick-off imminent.
Both teams take the knee and we’re off at Selhurst. Charlie Cresswell captaining the visitors.
2 - First shot trundles past Klaesson’s right-hand post. No real danger.
3 - Klaesson closed down as he tries to clear from his six-yard area, very nearly runs into trouble but manages to kick the ball into touch. Seconds later his throw out is picked off and Rak-Sakyi blasts over.