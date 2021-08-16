Crystal Palace U23s 1-1 Leeds United U23s LIVE - Early red card for Eagles after Crysencio Summerville opener cancelled out
Leeds United Under 23s are in Premier League 2 top flight action tonight with their season opener at Crystal Palace.
Mark Jackson's side face off against their fellow new boys, having won the title last season at a canter and you can follow it with our live blog, below.
Crystal Palace v Leeds United U23s LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 16 August, 2021, 20:24
- Adam Forshaw starts as he continues comeback
- Joe Gelhardt is back from injury
- Leeds making their PL2 top flight debut after promotion
Palace reminding Leeds that there’s still a game to be won here and an opponent to be beaten. Klaesson has to make another save. Street then tries to drag the hosts upfield on the right and has to be dealt with. Bate dropping deeper to pick up the ball now that Sam Greenwood is on.
Adam Forshaw departs on the hour mark. Sam Greenwood comes on.
Nohan Kenneh takes exception to a challenge the officials had no problem with and goes noes to nose with Palace striker Street. Team-mates are quickly on the scene to calm the replacement down. Yellow cards for the pair of them.
Klaesson then makes a smart save as a fierce shot comes in from the right.
Chance! Leeds win the ball high up the pitch and Miller goes for goal from wide on the left hand side of the area, drags it wide past the far post. Gelhardt was an option for him. Shot wasn’t too far away.
Really nice bit of defending from Jenkins. Tracks the man with the ball, stays with him, resists the urge to make an early challenge and then just eases his way onto the ball. He’s then bundled to the deck and wins a free-kick. Very composed.
Second half underway. Leeds have introduced Nohan Kenneh and Sean McGurk at the break. Cresswell and Summerville the men to go off. Forshaw remains on, which is encouraging to see.
Half-time, 1-1
That’s the first half over. Plenty of action. Some nice play from the visitors. Forshaw trying to keep Leeds moving quickly, Bate buzzing around, popping up everywhere. Drameh and Summerville the two most impressive performers for the Whites however. Great opportunity to start the season with a win, this.
As the board goes up to signal three minutes of time added on, Palace are in on the right hand side and a shot is dragged just wide by Rak-Sakyi. Let off for the Whites.
Penalty shout! Bate with a really nice body swerve to take the ball past the full-back and drill it into the middle, where Gelhardt goes down under attention from a defender. No spot-kick this time.
Chance! Drameh found by Forshaw and the right-back’s quick feet take him past defenders and as he gets towards the byline he shoots. It’s saved, the ball bounces out and Summerville is put off by a team-mate as he shapes to shoot.