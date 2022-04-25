Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 LIVE: Updates from Selhurst Park, Kalvin Phillips starts, five changes for Eagles

Jesse Marsch's Whites have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9, a triumph which put the Whites nine points clear of the drop zone at the time.
But Burnley have since taken seven points put of a possible nine, pulling themselves above the dreaded dotted line and up to fourth-bottom, just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but having played one game more.
Everton are now third-bottom and four points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.
Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis as Leeds look to net a huge three points.
Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 25 April, 2022, 20:34
- 8pm kick-off at Selhurst Park
- One change for Leeds as Kalvin Phillips starts
- Robin Koch drops to the bench
Chance Palace
34: Mateta header saved by Meslier, easy enough but Palace chances stacking up
Another one
34: Zaha down again, Phillips this time, free kick coming into the box
Palace free kick out wide
32: Soft by Zaha going down as Ayling stuck out an arm. Leeds clear eventually, big block by Llorente. Fine play by Ayling before that to win a sliding tackle and charge down the right but his cross was gathered
Different
28: Raphinha with a long throw, ball gets into the box, cleared to Dallas whose shot is blocked
CHANCE LEEDS
27: Harrison corner, Cooper climbs well to win a header and goes for the down into the ground technique but straight at Guaita who saves
Leeds corner
26: After good perseverance from Harrison
Disagreement
25: Between Klich and the lively Zaha, hard to see what went on
First real sniff for Leeds
22: Raphinha pass sends James away down the left, ball worked back to Harrison whose shot from the edge of the box is blocked and Klich then fouls. No shots at goal yet from Leeds who haven’t got going, Palace set up tight and dictating but being patient with it.
HUGE CHANCE PALACE
15: From a superb pass from Gallagher to send Ayew away down the right, cross reaches Mateta but he skews his effort wide under pressure from Llorente who got a vital touch
Chance Palace
11: A lot of joy down the right. Clyne’s cross finds Zaha but looping header saved by Meslier