Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 LIVE: Updates from Selhurst Park, Kalvin Phillips starts, five changes for Eagles

Jesse Marsch's Whites have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9, a triumph which put the Whites nine points clear of the drop zone at the time.

But Burnley have since taken seven points put of a possible nine, pulling themselves above the dreaded dotted line and up to fourth-bottom, just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but having played one game more.

Everton are now third-bottom and four points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MONDAY NIGHT RETURN: For Leeds United against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.