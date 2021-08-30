In a blood and thunder Sunday afternoon kick-off, Burnley's Ashley Barnes clattered into Stuart Dallas with a high challenge as Dallas looked to clear a Clarets attack midway through the first half.

Dallas then landed on top of Barnes and both players stayed grounded until getting to their feet, upon which Barnes was shown a yellow card.

Gallagher, though, says that Barnes could have had no complaints if seeing red and was asked to compare the challenge to Granit Xhaka's high lunge on Joao Cancelo in Arsenal's 5-0 defeat at Manchester City the previous day.

'LUCKY': Burnley's Ashley Barnes clattered into Leeds United's Stuart Dallas with a high challenge during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Turf Moor but got away with a yellow card. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Xhaka was shown a straight red but Barnes got away with a booking in a game that featured seven yellows.

"I think he's lucky, that's the difference," said former Premier League referee Gallagher of Barnes on Ref Watch on Sky Sports News.

"I think if you make a challenge like that and you get a red card you couldn't complain.

"Whether the referee felt there was just some contact of the bottom of the foot?

"If he got a red card for that I couldn't stand here and defend him.

"I think if he got a red card, he couldn't complain."

Joining Gallagher on Ref Watch, former Whites captain Stephen Warnock said: "It's a red card, really reckless."

Former Leeds United Ladies and England star Sue Smith added: "I was so surprised that it wasn't given."

