Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are still seeking their first win of the new Premier League season and sit third-bottom after amassing just three points from their first six games.

But Leeds captain Cooper has highlighted the strength of the opposition faced so far and says Leeds are optimistic about their prospects of finally hitting lift off in today's 3pm kick-off.

Watford sit 12th in the table on seven points having already bagged two wins so far - at Norwich City and at home to Aston Villa on the opening day.

CONFIDENCE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Writing in his programme notes, Cooper said: "I think everyone acknowledges we've had a tough start to the season in terms of fixtures, with us having played four teams who occupy the top seven places, in our first six matches.

"Last season we managed to beat the teams who finished around and below us and it's important we continue that trend again this season, especially on home soil.

"We're confident we can do that again and now we have to prove it on the pitch.

"We've had a really good week of training at Thorp Arch and we're all really looking forward to today's game with Watford.

"First and foremost we want to win the game.

"We know Watford will come here and try to cause problems but, as always, we will focus on ourselves.

"We know if we reach the levels we're capable of, we can get three points today."

