Confident Leeds United prediction made ahead of Manchester United visit

The Red Devils are a shade of odds-on across the board and no bigger than 19-20 whereas Leeds can be backed at 3-1 suggesting the Whites are given a definite chance of getting something from the game.

The draw is also on offer at 3s in a game in which Ralf Rangnick's side are responsible for the first four players in the first goalscorer market which is headed by Ronaldo at 9-2.

Edinson Cavani is next at 29-5, followed by Bruno Fernandes at 32-5 and then Marcus Rashford at 13-2.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAIN DANGER: Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, above, is favourite to score first in Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road but the bookmakers confidently expect the Whites to stay up. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Raphinha is rated the most likely Leeds player to score first, the Brazilian star on offer at 43-5 and followed next by teenage teammate Joe Gelhardt at 9s.

Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga is then 9s, followed by Leeds record signing Rodrigo at 19-2.

Leeds forward Dan James is 10s along with Red Devils duo Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho, after which Whites pair Tyler Roberts (12s) and Jack Harrison (13s) are next.

A 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 15-2, followed by a 2-1 triumph for the visitors at 44-5 and then a 1-0 win for the Red Devils at 10s.

Rangnick's side are 11-1 to record a 2-0 victory and a 2-1 verdict is rated the most likely scenario of Leeds taking all three points, on offer at 14s.

But win, lose or draw against the Red Devils, Leeds are confidently fancied to stay up by the bookmakers as Marcelo Bielsa's side are still as big as 11-2 to go down, even on the back of last weekend's 3-0 reverse at Everton.

Norwich City (1-6) and Watford (1-5) are strongly fancied to be relegated and the bookies expect 4-11 shots Burnley to join them.

Newcastle United are now as big as 9-2, marginally shorter than Brentford (5s) and then Leeds.

Everton are now out to 9s, after which there is a big break in the market to Crystal Palace (33s) and then Southampton (150s).